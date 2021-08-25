Rocket Vault (RVF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00156593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.55 or 1.00187935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.48 or 0.00999586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.38 or 0.06683820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

