Robust Token (RBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76,678.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.33 or 0.00039954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $669,039.08 and approximately $76,678.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00125581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00156163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,546.17 or 1.00330316 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.01035939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.62 or 0.06563060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,057 coins and its circulating supply is 34,607 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

