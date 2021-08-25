Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder William R. Kruse Buys 511,501 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William R. Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, William R. Kruse bought 600,000 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $221.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,268,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 590,582 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ring Energy by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 230,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

