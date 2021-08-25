Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $217,393.28 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,851. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

