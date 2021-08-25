Reviewing SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 8.04 $13.92 million $1.27 12.54 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72% The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SLR Senior Investment and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

