Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AbbVie Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn $12.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

