Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.74

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 6769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCII. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

