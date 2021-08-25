Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

