Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 84.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 201,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

