Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th.

REED stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Reed’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Reed’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 50.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

