REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 377,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

REE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.