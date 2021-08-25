REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.11. REE Automotive shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 2,084 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

