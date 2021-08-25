Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $588.77. 900,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.