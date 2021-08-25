Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,718. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

