Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,055. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

