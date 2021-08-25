Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 73,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.96. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

