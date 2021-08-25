Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 208.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.03. 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,204,637. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84.

