Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

