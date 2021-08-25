Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RRGB stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

