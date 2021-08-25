Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.84. 9,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $80,724,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.