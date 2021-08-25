Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.34

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 549904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

