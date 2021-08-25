Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Foot Locker (FL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy growth in the digital realm, robust brand portfolio and prudent inventory management strategies have been aiding the stock. These factors also supported the company during first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. Markedly, the company’s digital business surged 43%, on a comparable basis, and contributed 25% to total sales. Additionally, management highlighted that despite significant operating challenges owing to the pandemic, the company witnessed favorable customer response for its merchandise offerings. This led to higher inventory productivity and less promotional activity. The company remains committed to strengthening digital capabilities, strengthening operational base and expansion of membership programs.”

8/5/2021 – Foot Locker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Foot Locker is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 93,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Get Foot Locker Inc alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.