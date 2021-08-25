Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.73

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.73 and last traded at $140.06, with a volume of 2594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.43.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 217,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.