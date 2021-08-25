Raymond James Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $47.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.