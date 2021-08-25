Rapids (RPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,872.79

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Rapids has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $347,872.79 and approximately $80,406.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

