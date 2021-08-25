Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Randstad stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

