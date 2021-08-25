Ragnarok (RAGNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,064.39

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $10,064.39 and $368.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.