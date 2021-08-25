Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $27.56 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and $3.62 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,068,426 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

