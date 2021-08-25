Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $147.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 149,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154,201 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.