Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. 5,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,875. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,900 shares of company stock worth $12,189,577. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

