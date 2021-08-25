Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Reduced by B. Riley

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

BBWI opened at $68.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.