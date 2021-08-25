Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.85 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.