Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Raised by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

TJX opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

