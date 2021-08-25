Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.