Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increased by Analyst

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $113.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.89. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

