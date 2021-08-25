Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

SJM stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.73. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

