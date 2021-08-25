Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Snap One Holdings Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap One in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

SNPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Snap One has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $20.04.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

