Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

