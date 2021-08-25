PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock further got a boost from its first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Despite pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions, results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger along with solid growth in international unit. E-commerce sales momentum continued. Lower promotions, positive sales mix and lower inventory boosted margins, which is likely to persist. It recently revised fiscal 2021 view which seems encouraging. However, PVH Corp is likely to incur pre-tax cost of $13 million in fiscal second quarter due to Heritage Brands sale which has been recently completed. The North America unit is likely to remain drab due to a slow recovery of international tourism.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 27.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

