PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.48% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ PRTC opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,376.50.
About PureTech Health
