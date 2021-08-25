PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.48% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,376.50.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

