PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) PT Raised to $76.00 at SVB Leerink

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Wednesday.

PRTC opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,376.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

