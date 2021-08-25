PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.