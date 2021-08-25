Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes Sells 50,000 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.60. Public Storage has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
