Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes Sells 50,000 Shares

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.60. Public Storage has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $326.44. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

