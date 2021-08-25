PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

