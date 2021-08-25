ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 2%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. 49,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,456,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.