ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.92

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 900494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.