ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 2.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.90. 1,610,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

