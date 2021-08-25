ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.83

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 69368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,965 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 646,887 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

