Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO David Faupel Buys 2,300 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO David Faupel acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $12,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

