Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,945 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 160.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 116.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 488,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 262,700 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 334.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.